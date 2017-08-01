Every major hotel opening from Hilton in the region in 2021

Hotel giant Hilton did not let the global pandemic slow down its expansion plans. In fact, in Q3 2020 alone, the operator led the way in openings with 133 hotels and 17,100 globally. Looking specifically at the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Hilton has already had a strong year in terms of openings, with 2021 promised to be no different.

Read on to see Hilton’s major MEA opening this year and what it already has teed up for next year.

Q4 2020

[[{"fid":"82036","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers swung open its doors on October 1, 2020 following a change of hands from Jumeirah Group. At the time of writing, it is the only hotel in the UAE capital to run the Conrad flag, Hilton’s luxury segment brand.

The hotel is one of the five Etihad Towers and has 12 F&B outlets, a spa, a private beach, three swimming pools and conference and event facilities. There are 576 guest rooms, suites and residences with views of the Arabian Gulf and there's a collection of luxury shops at The Avenue at Etihad Towers.

At the time of opening, Nils-Arne Schroeder, global head for Conrad Hotels & Resorts, said, “The debut of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers in the capital of the UAE marks a significant milestone for the brand as we grow our portfolio in iconic locations around the world to better meet the needs of discerning travellers everywhere.

In the same month, Hilton Mall of Istanbul opened for business in Turkey.

Located within the same compound as the popular Mall of Istanbul, the five-star features 175 keys, 14 of which are terraced suites. For MICE travellers the hotel has a 1,120 sq m ballroom with a foyer area, 13 high-tech meeting rooms and a total of 2,793 sq m of meeting space.

F&B options include the all-day dining venue Kuzine Restaurant which offers a range of international dishes as well as Turkish and Italian specialities.

The hotel’s general manager, İlter Türkmenoğlu explained, “We strongly believe that Hilton’s world renowned service and hospitality will build synergy with Mall of Istanbul, Turkey's largest shopping, entertainment and living centre. Hilton Mall of İstanbul will also host national and international business gatherings at its 1410-seat conference hall, and 13 meeting rooms of different sizes.”

DoubleTree by Hilton M Square Hotel & Residence is set to open next month becoming the flagship property for the upscale brand within Dubai. It will feature 458 keys, 327 spread across rooms and suites and the remaining 131 allocated for serviced residences.

There will be three F&B including a rooftop pool lounge, six meeting rooms and a ballroom, a member’s lounge, outdoor swimming pools including one kids pool, a fitness centre and spa treatment rooms.

The newly-appointed general manager of the property, Serpil Guney added, “Dubai continues to amaze the world with its glorious hotel openings and the DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences is a significant addition to the city’s impressive hospitality industry.

2021

Heading into next year, the group shows no signs of slowing down. “Around 16 hotels and 5,000 rooms are currently expected to open in MENA under Hilton brands before the end of 2021, however with a renewed focus on multi-brand conversion opportunities, the actual number is anticipated to be higher still,” Hilton told Hotelier Middle East.

Highlights are as follows:

It’s not clear yet whether Hilton Yas Bay Hotel will be opening in 2020 or the following year. What is clear is immense scale of this Miral-backed development.

Costing approximately $326 million, Hilton Yas Bay Hotel will include a beach club and provide easy access to The Waterfront’s myriad of entertainment and nightlife attractions, including a pier, 37 F&B outlets and 19 retail outlets.

One complete, the Yas Bay area is expected to draw in 15,000 residents and 10,000 business professional. Sitting on the southern end of Yas Island, the bay feeds into Miral’s wider $2.36 billion portfolio of leisure and entertainment projects across the island.

Slated for a 2021 opening, the waterfront resort will offer views of the Atlantic Coast, adding to the new Arzana development. Carlos Khneisser, Hilton’s vice president of development, Middle East and Africa, said, “In recent years we have seen significant opportunity to grow our portfolio in Morocco, where we have three hotels in operation and four hotels under construction.”

The property will be situated 15 kilometres from the Moroccan capital city of Rabat, offering a range of upmarket residences. The hotel will have 120 keys, as well as a lobby bar, pool lounge, spa, salon and 600 square metres of events space.

The WB Abu Dhabi (257 keys) and DoubleTree by Hilton - Yas Island Residences (156 keys)

[[{"fid":"82038","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



Once open in 2021, The WB Abu Dhabi will run under the Curio Collection flag, putting it in the upscale section of Hilton’s expansive portfolio. The property will comprise 257 keys over eight levels, along with WB-branded restaurants, a WB shop, spa, fitness club, two pools and a kids club.

Hilton said, “Once finished, [The WB Abu Dhabi] will allow guests to experience recognisable characters from across Warner Bros.’ iconic collection of film, television and comics.”

The hotel is part of a wider investment by developer Miral to further enhance the hospitality offerings within Yas Island. As part of the AED627 million development, Yas Island will also get a new branded residence – which Hilton will operate.

DoubleTree by Hilton - Yas Island Residences will feature 156 units in studio, one, two or three-bed options. Rooms will have a kitchenette and guests will have access to a gym, pool and selection of recreational activities. It too will open in 2021.

Other openings next year include:

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island (500 keys), expected to become one of the largest Hampton by Hilton properties in the world.

Hilton Garden Inn Casablanca Sidi Maarouf (Exact keys unknown), the group’s debut property in Morocco’s business capital.

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait (Exact keys unknown), which will be the first hotel in Kuwait developed together with Alshaya at its Kuwait Avenues Mall.

2021 will also see four new properties under three different brands open in Riyadh, KSA. Hilton Garden Inn Riyadh Financial District, DoubleTree Riyadh Financial District, Hilton Riyadh King Saud University, Hilton Riyadh Olaya, adding almost 1,000 new keys.

Finally, three hotels are planned for Dubai, aiming to add 1,000 keys in time for Expo 2020 Dubai. These include Hilton Dubai The Palm and two unnamed additional properties.