Remember your retro outfits for the The Hotelier Awards 2020

It's time to dust off your shoulder pads, scrunchies and shell suits - the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 is taking place tomorrow, November 24.

Taking place this year at the illustrious ballroom at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, the theme is Back to the 80s, and we're encouraging everyone to dig our their day-glo outfits and retro clothing for the occasion.



For those who have already booked tickets, doors open at 7pm and we've got a brilliant set from DJ Lobito lined up throughout the night as well as a nostalgic menu from the F&B team at the hotel and drinks from MMI and Le Clos.





[[{"fid":"82031","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

IN partnership with Al Bonian FM and sponsored by Wishbox.

With more than 200 people set to attend it's imperative health and safety is considered, and with ITP Media Group’s partnership with Bee’ah there will be a sanitisation tunnel on the way in, as well as the usual temperature checks.

Sanitisation will also come from sponsors Sanipro inside the venue and ballroom, too.

,

Congratulations to everyone who was shortlistedyou can look at all the nominees

There are a limited number of spaces still available for the event, if you would like to book a table, please email anthony.chandran@itp.com for more information.

Good luck and see you at the event.