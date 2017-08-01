Saudi Arabia's historic AlUla open with new experiences

Cultural hotspot AlUla has reopened for visitors across Saudi Arabia. Located 1,100km from Riyadh in north-west Saudi Arabia, AlUla comprises an oasis valley, sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years.

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has introduced a myriad of new experiences at the developing destination, with sites Hegra, Jabal Ikmah and Dadan all open for bookings.

The Hegra experience includes a glimpse Nabataean ways of life at sites including the Tomb of Lihyan son of Kuza, plus Jabal Ithlib, The Diwan, Jabal Alhamar and the well. By the end of December, Hegra will also get a pavilion where visitors can take part in workshops and watch live theatre shows depicting Nabataean society.

The ancient city of Dadan, once the capital city of the Dadanite and Liyhanite Kingdoms, has reopened for archaeological experiences.

From mid-November, visitors will be able to tour the landscapes, rock art, dunes and peaks of the desert while riding in three-person dune buggies.

AlUla will also welcome new permanent experiences in the arts and cultural space. The former AlUla Secondary School for girls near AlUla Old Town is being transformed into an arts and traditional crafts hub.

Within 15 years’ time, AlUla is aiming to welcome more than 2.5 million visitors annually. The site is constantly being updated with new experiences and facilities, which RCU expect to help generate 67,000 new jobs.