Saudi Arabia's historic AlUla open with new experiences

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 November 2020 - 2:45 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
Cultural hotspot AlUla has reopened for visitors across Saudi Arabia. Located 1,100km from Riyadh in north-west Saudi Arabia, AlUla comprises an oasis valley, sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years.

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has introduced a myriad of new experiences at the developing destination, with sites Hegra, Jabal Ikmah and Dadan all open for bookings.

The Hegra experience includes a glimpse Nabataean ways of life at sites including the Tomb of Lihyan son of Kuza, plus Jabal Ithlib, The Diwan, Jabal Alhamar and the well. By the end of December, Hegra will also get a pavilion where visitors can take part in workshops and watch live theatre shows depicting Nabataean society.

The ancient city of Dadan, once the capital city of the Dadanite and Liyhanite Kingdoms, has reopened for archaeological experiences.

From mid-November, visitors will be able to tour the landscapes, rock art, dunes and peaks of the desert while riding in three-person dune buggies.

AlUla will also welcome new permanent experiences in the arts and cultural space. The former AlUla Secondary School for girls near AlUla Old Town is being transformed into an arts and traditional crafts hub.

Within 15 years’ time, AlUla is aiming to welcome more than 2.5 million visitors annually. The site is constantly being updated with new experiences and facilities, which RCU expect to help generate 67,000 new jobs.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

AquaChemie breaks ground on $40mn petrochemical terminal at Jebel Ali Port
    HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed commends ADNOC’s agility and resilience at SPC meeting
      AW² studio revealed luxury tented resort project for AlUla resort in Saudi
        A 40-year-old catalyst unveils its secrets
          Dow’s RENUVA programme wins sustainability award from Chemical Week

            More related galleries

            Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
              In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020
                First look: Apartment at IMKAN’s Makers District development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East