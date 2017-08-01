Saudi’s Red Sea Development to be powered entirely by renewable energy

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has announced its giga-project of the same name will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

The 28,000 sq km development along the west coast of the Kingdom will use both wind and solar energy, with a battery storage facility at 100MWh.

“The size and scale of TRSDC’s battery storage facility puts this iconic regenerative tourism destination at the forefront of the global transition towards carbon neutrality. Wind and solar capacity are set to exceed coal and gas in less than five years, and we are keen to drive the pace of change,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC.

Once complete, it will be a monumental step for Saudi, which has historically relied on its vast oil reserves. The ‘greenification’ of the Red Sea Project is a two-pronged mission of Saudi’s Vision 2030 – both to grow the tourism economy and reduce the dependence on oil.

“We have always been committed to pushing the boundaries of what it means to be sustainable, and these efforts will play a significant role in the country’s ambition to become a greener nation. By powering the destination with 100 percent clean and renewable energy, we will make this vision a reality,” he added.

The battery storage facility is one part of a significant public-private partnership (PPP) agreement that TRSDC recently awarded to an ACWA Power consortium to design, build, operate and transfer The Red Sea Project’s utilities infrastructure.

The agreement expects to generate up to 650,000 MWh of 100 percent renewable energy, all while emitting zero CO2.

Once complete in 2030, the destination will offer 50 hotels and 1,300 residential properties. The first tranche of these will open in 2022 along with the airport. By 2023, 12 hotels will open at the site, providing 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland resorts.