Sustainability is high on the agenda of Atlantis, The Palm says managing director

Atlantis, The Palm has received EarthCheck Silver certification for its hotel facility and its waterpark - testament to the resort’s continued commitment to environmentalism.

“Sustainability is high on the agenda of Atlantis, The Palm and to be certified in this field is something that we take very seriously,” explained Timothy Kelly, executive VP and managing director of Atlantis Resorts.

“We are truly proud of this accomplishment that reflects our dedication to both environmental and social sustainability practices. We are excited to continue on this path to find new ways to increase our sustainable footprint across the resort.”

The Silver Certification recognises the resort’s measures in recycling waste, reducing water usage and managing freshwater consumption. Atlantis, The Palm first received bronze status in October 2019, becoming only the seventh hotel in the emirate to do so. Since then, the resort’s in-house Green Committee has worked to collect evidence of sustainability, improved waste management, energy consumption and water management.

To achieve silver status, the resort recycled close to 800,000kg of waste in 2019; recycle 105,000 litres of used cooking oil; installed new technology to reduce freshwater usage in the spa by 9- percent; maintained a reduction in electricity consumption YOY since 2015; installed energy-efficient lighting to 60 percent of the resort; fed 22,340 people through charity drives; recycled 23,321 kg of used linens and used biodegradable cleaning products in 50 percent of the resort.

To date, it is only the third hotel in Dubai to receive the Silver Certification from EarthCheck. EarthCheck Gold Certification is given to establishments with world-leading practices in environmental protection, social and economic development and cultural preservation. Above that is the highly coveted Platinum Certification.