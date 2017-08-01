The major hotel openings from Marriott in the region in 2021

Marriott International added 127 properties to the portfolio, equal to 19,064 rooms, including 1,400 rooms reflagged from competitor brands, during the third quarter of this year. Like other hospitality entities, many of those openings have been in the lucrative Middle East & Africa (MEA) region.

Here’s a look at the key openings made by Marriott this year, and what to look out for in 2021.

2020

February: JW Marriott Muscat (304 keys) ()

[[{"fid":"82055","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]Located in the Sultanate’s Madinat Al-Irfan development project, the property is part of the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) precinct. Linked directly to the OCEC, the hotel is also close to Muscat Old Town, the Royal Opera House, Old Souq and Mattrah Corniche. The five-star hotel features 304 guest rooms, along with a JW spa, a sauna, steam room, fitness centre, three outdoor pools and two courts for various sports.

F&B venues include the all-day dining eatery Kitchen 7, along with Pink Salt, Tonika, Butter Buns and the Catch pool bar. Choices range from Asian, Middle Eastern, and flame-grilled food to traditional gastropub cuisine.

For MICE travellers, JW Marriott Muscat has 2,500 sqm of banqueting space fitted with modern technology. Business travellers can use any of the two ballrooms or six meeting rooms for events, conferences, social events or weddings.

Connecting to the OCEC, the hotel features Oman’s largest executive lounge and also a lounge exclusively for airline crew.

JW Marriott VP & global brand leader Mitzi Gaskins said: “The debut of JW Marriott in Muscat marks an exciting milestone for the brand in the Middle East and Africa as we continue to grow our footprint and deliver an elevated and warm luxury experience.”

November: JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi Gardens



[[{"fid":"82056","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]



Hoteliers across the region have stated how long-stay living and branded residences have grown in popularity this year. Marriott is no different, introducing what it calls ‘Egypt’s first luxury branded residence’ – JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi Gardens.

“Marriott International has more than five decades of presence in Egypt and as one of the most awe-inspiring and sought-after destinations in the world, we are committed to enhancing our portfolio and working with our partners to continuously bring new concepts to life for residents and consumers in the region. This incredible project marks Marriott International’s first branded residences in the country, and we are excited for future residents to experience the luxury services and amenities of the JW Marriott brand in their own homes,” explained Marriot’s chief development officer MEA, Jerome Briet.

The global operator brought the residence into the country following an agreement with regional investment firm Seldar Misr, the holding company of ALJAZI Egypt. The Al Jazi Egypt project itself is spread over 266,500 square metres, making up four projects in total: the commercial construction of Al Jazi First Mall and the Al Jazi Chess Field commercial area, and two residential developments that carry Marriott International’s flags, JW Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi Gardens and Marriott Residences New Cairo, Al Jazi First which was launched earlier this month and is now sold out.

December: St. Regis Almasa Hotel

[[{"fid":"82057","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Marriott International has signed an agreement to open the St. Regis Almasa hotel, sitting within the New Administrative Capital of Egypt.

The agreement will see the existing Almasa Royal Palace property renovated and rebranded as the Marriott five-star hotel in December.

Marriott told Hotelier Middle East, “We continue to see an increasing number of conversion opportunities. As a company, we have developed a conversion-friendly strategy for existing hotels to meet owner and guest demands; helping our partners reposition existing assets in a cost-effective manner with the backing of Marriott International’s powerful platforms and brands. Conversions are a testament to the trust owners have in Marriott and the reputation of our world-class brands.

“In the past 12 months we have signed five conversion deals – The St. Regis Almasa, Burj Rafal in Riyadh, Assila Hotel Jeddah, Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa in Abu Dhabi and Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Of the signings, four of these properties have already successfully been converted and are being operated by Marriott.”

2021

Even though 2020 isn’t over yet, Marriott has laid out ambitious plans next year in Bodrum, Turkey.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Bodrum (74 keys)[[{"fid":"82058","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]Aksoy Holdings has signed an agreement with Marriott International to brand its 126,000 sqm Epique Island in Bodrum, Turkey. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Bodrum will become Marriott’s first stand-alone branded residences in MEA when it opens next year.

Featuring 74 private villas, Epique Island was first developed in 2014 with an investment of €200 million and has since generated 6,000 jobs.

The 74 villas offer living around the Aegean Sea, with a private beach, community pool, natural ponds, a restaurant, a fitness centre, spa and MICE facilities. The project has been designed by South Africa’s SAOTA, a well-respected architecture firm.