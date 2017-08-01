There's a five-day holiday in UAE next week

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 November 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
For 2020, all the public holidays were announced at the beginning of the year by the UAE Government for the public and private sectors.

The two remaining public holidays, National Day and Commemoration Day, are recognised each year at the start of December.

First, on Tuesday December 1 it’s Commemoration Day.

Then, on December 2 and 3, the UAE’s 49th National Day celebrations will be marked with a two-day holiday.

Falling one after another, this means that December 1 to 3 is a National holiday giving workers in the UAE three days off work.

For workers who do not work on the weekends it means a five-day holiday to start the month of December.

Dates for public holidays in 2021 are yet to be announced by the UAE government.

Here are the dates for your diary for 2020:
• Commemoration Day – Tuesday December 1
• UAE National Day – Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Amazon adds dynamic ABR configuration features to Elemental MediaConvert
    Dubai's Coca-Cola arena re-opens, but what's next for Dubai's events industry?
      Rockwell Automation acquires Fiix Inc., cloud software company
        GEODIS ‘to commit to gender diversity’
          COMMENT: ‘Integrated supply chain eases COVID symptoms’

            More related galleries

            Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
              In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020
                First look: Apartment at IMKAN’s Makers District development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East