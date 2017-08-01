Dubai-based Nakheel ushers in new chief executive officer

Hospitality
News
Published: 24 November 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Dubai-based developer Nakheel has announced the appointment of Naaman Atallah as its chief executive.

Nakheel has both Palm Jumeirah and The World Islands in its portfolio, along with a growing collection of hospitality establishments. At the time of writing, Nakheel’s developments in Dubai cover 15,000 hectares and accommodate nearly 300,000 people.

Atallah joins the company with 25 years’ of experience under his belt and hands-on experience in both the Middle East and India. In 2006 he was made executive director of marketing and sales at Emaar Properties’ corporate office, after that he moved to Hamptons International as MD before later returning to Emaar Properties as CEO. Before his latest post at Nakheel, he was CEO of Piramal Realty.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, chairman of Nakheel, said: “Naaman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Nakheel.

“As we enter a new phase in our growth, his extensive experience and proven track record will be key in further enhancing Nakheel’s position as a world-leading, customer-focused organisation that plays a pivotal role in the growth of Dubai’s real estate sector.”

Nakheel’s hotels & resorts division includes the Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, Premier Inn Dragon City, Ibis Styles Dragon Mart Dubai and Premier Inn Dubai Ibn Battuta Mall.

Nakheel’s hospitality pipeline includes St. Regis Dubai – The Palm at The Palm Tower, as well as two joint venture resorts at Deira Islands - Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai and RIU Dubai.

Already, the GM of RIU Dubai has been named, which is set to open next month on Nakheel’s Deira Islands. Nader Ghosheh Sayfi will lead the property, confident it will see success.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Commercial Interior Design Awards 2020: All the winners and highly commended of the night
    Yas Creative Hub set to triple entertainment sector’s impact on economy
      Bidfood Middle East unveils new e-distribution platform
        DP World’s Jebel Ali Port welcomes first Israeli container
          FedEx express launches trade route between UAE and Israel

            More related galleries

            First look at The Residences, Dorchester Collection in Dubai
              First look at The Residences, Dorchester Collection in Dubai
                UAE bartenders share tips on making cocktails inspired by desserts
                  Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                    In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020