Emaar's new Address Beach Resort to open in December 2020

Hospitality
News
Published: 24 November 2020 - 10 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Emaar Hospitality Group has confirmed that Address Beach Resort will begin welcoming guests from December, becoming the brand’s first beachfront property.

Standing within the popular Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) neighbourhood, the hotel will feature two twin towers, connected by the world’s tallest inhabited skybridge. Designed by Al Ain Holding, the 77 floor hotel will house 217 guest rooms and suites, ranging from deluxe rooms, all the way to the expansive three-bed Presidential Suite.

[[{"fid":"82081","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Making the most of the surge in popularity for serviced residences, the Emaar hotel will also have 443 furnished and serviced apartments, as well as 478 unfurnished residential apartments.

Rabih Karam, group CEO of Al Ain Holding, stated “The opening of Address Beach Resort and Address Beach Residences is testament to our undoubted commitment to develop landmark projects with best-in-class partners adding new dimension to the luxury offering of Dubai”.

Facilities will include The Spa at Address, a range of pools for children and adults and a 100 metre strip of private beach. Being an Address property, the hotel will also house brand staples such as The Restaurant and The Lounge.

Signature F&B venues include The Beach Grill, Li’Brasil and ZETA Seventy Seven.

[[{"fid":"82082","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

With reservations now open for hotel stays from December, Emaar Hospitality Group spokesperson, Chris Newman, added, “We are excited to bring the Address experience to life at the brand’s first beachfront property located at one of the most popular locations in Dubai, loved both by residents and tourists alike. From a number of food and beverage outlets and a luxury award-winning spa, to an array of luxury room offerings and spectacular beachfront views, Address Beach Resort is set to leave guests with unforgettable experiences.”

Keep an eye on Hotelier for our exclusive interview with the resort’s GM next month.


