GHM appoints VP of operations and pre-opening services

General Hotel Management Ltd. (GHM) has named its new vice president of operations and pre-opening services, entrusted to lead the group’s development pipeline.

Ilkin Ilyaszade was chosen for the role, having previously opened 10 hotels and resorts across Asia and the Middle East over the past 15 years.

Ilyaszade comes from the corporate side of hospitality, first as a revenue manager for Radisson Hotel Group in Azerbaijan in 1999. He rose the ranks when he moved to Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts in Indonesia, spending eight years at the firm and holding positions such as group manager of hotel openings and group manager of HR.

In 2011 he managed the largest Four Seasons Resort in Asia at the time, assisting more than 700 other employees.

Now with GHM, he will lead openings in the Middle East, including The Chedi Khorfakkan here in the UAE, as well as other hotels across Asia.

“Ilkin has amassed immeasurable experience in operational excellence, rooms, food and beverage, leadership and management,” said GHM CEO Tommy Lai. “He’ll be the pivot point on all of the new properties to emerge from our pipeline.”

GHM had a corporate shakeup at the start of this year when its co-founder, president and director, Hans R. Jenni stepped down from the company . Lai took his place, assuming responsibility for day-to-day operations and management.

GHM has six properties in the pipeline, spread across the Maldives, Mumbai, Sharjah and Hsinchu in Taiwan.