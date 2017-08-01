Hoick co-founder on how EAHM helped pave his path to success

Extraordinary change can happen in your life, but it will take extraordinary people, extraordinary courage, and an extraordinary grind that involves having a basic belief in yourself and a fundamental trust in the vision of who, what, and where you want to be in the future.

The business world might appear buttoned-down from the outside, but in reality, it's a lot more interesting than you might think. Many entrepreneurs are known for being charismatic characters, both at work and in their personal lives. After all, following rules and staying inside the lines doesn't often make for business success.

Landing from Serbia to the city of dreams at 18 years of age and with $29 in his pocket, the sky above, sand below, peace within and turbulent past, Vladan Pantelic’s (EAHM alumni and co-founder of Hoick) story is everything but ordinary. Hotelier Middle East’s frequent partner EAHM asks him a few questions about his journey at EAHM and how it moulded him to who he is today.

What was your experience at EAHM like?

Family. Teaching philosophy and practice of care and treatment that prioritises personalised relationships between faculty, staff, and students, stretches beyond education. The same way Academy programs (BBA and MBA) stretch beyond hospitality. Business-oriented, often wrongly perceived by aliens outside of EAHM, both degrees provide a brilliant mix of modern business education that help you grow through the good ol' corporate world but also equip you to tackle entrepreneurial life.

What are your key takeaways and how did EAHM help you?

More than what you read from a textbook, it provides you with an open platform for learning from experts with a focus on applied learning, beyond the academic ivory tower. The most important and real-world lessons come by adapting learnings that lead you to go beyond and look ahead of the curve once you step into a corporate or entrepreneurial venture i.e., how to prepare and execute an idea to stimulate the business further. Most importantly studying two degrees, working full time and climbing anxiety walls in between, combined with my past, shaped me to be ready for the “cruel, cruel world” as sung by Phantogram.

What did you do after graduation and what are you doing now?

After a decade-plus of corporate experience and two degrees from the academy, I am proud to say I have been there and done that. From intrapreneur to entrepreneur, after the corporate flight, I co-founded software company Hoick. We moulded a modern and agile solution for data-driven decision making that helps organisations to continually assess the quality and overlay sentiment of two core experiences: customers and employees. I am super proud that we managed to bootstrap and develop Hoick from idea to tangible B2B SaaS product in less than a year, which is now available to help organizations scale and improve their business. Couldn't imagine a better start of a marathon to scale business.

As the first tech start-up incubated at EAHM, what was your journey and experience like?

One of the reasons that Hoick started at EAHM was Dr. Sanjay Nadkarni. I am super happy that I continue to have his mentorship. He has studied nuclear physics and has over 30 years of experience from top global institutions. Having folks like Dr Sanjay, Dr Mike Newnham (Associate Dean at Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management and former CHRO for Jumeirah Group), and David Butterton (Business and Hospitality Senior Lecturer) being educators with a wealth of experience is a top strength of EAHM. There is huge potential to set up an official incubator at the academy that will enable students to resolve real business problems and potentially develop solutions to address them.