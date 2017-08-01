Hotelier Awards 2020: All the winners, highly commended and special mentions of the night

The Hotelier Awards 2020 recognised 18 of the region’s most talented hospitality professionals, with many more leaving Highly Commended or with a special mention from our judges.
Held at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai on Tuesday November 24, the gala event welcomed more than 200 people, who were kept safe from COVID-19 thanks to our event team’s hygiene measures and partnership with Bee’ah.
Our ‘Back to the 80s’ event was powered by Wishbox, Al Bonian FM, MMI, TINT and Red Bull.
Read on to see the winners, highly commended and special mentions in each category. Also stay tuned for a video showing the evening’s highlights and all the pictures from the event.
Be sure to check back here regularly as we'll be adding individual descriptions for each category winner.
Housekeeper of the Year
Winner - Asif Khatri, Executive Housekeeper, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk
Highly Commended - Harsh Gaur, Executive Housekeeper, Taj Dubai
IT Person of the Year
Winner - Fritzi Lescano, IT Manager - Internal Communications, Accor Regional Office MEA
Highly Commended - Abdul Baseer Mohammed, Technology Manager, InterContinental Jeddah
Hotel Engineer of the Year
Winner - Gurpal Singh, Chief Engineer, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City
Highly Commended - Fernandez Nicholas, Director of Engineering, Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights - Hotel Suites & Apartments
Safety & Security Person of the Year
Winner - Muhammad Waqar Azeem Qamar, Risk Champion / Learning & Quality Manager, InterContinental Jeddah
Highly Commended - Onkar Sawant, Director of Security, Taj Dubai
HR & Training Person of the Year
Winner - Feryal Haddon, Cluster Director of Human Resources, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk, Hilton Dubai Creek
Highly Commended - Yasmine Farouk, Director of Human Resources, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
Procurement Person of the Year
Winner - Alan Lewis, Purchasing Manager, Fairmont Dubai
Finance Person of the Year
Winner - Mazen Salha, Director of Finance, Swissotel Al Ghurair & Swissotel Living Al Ghurair
Highly Commended - Joanna Talegon, Assistant Credit Manager, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites
Concierge/Guest Services Person of the Year
Winner - Kamal Kariyawasam, Chief Concierge, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City
Highly Commended - Swapnil Patrikar, Complex Guest Services Manager, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina
Special Mention - Vinay Govande, Front Office Manager, Taj Dubai
Fitness/Spa Person of the Year
Winner - Rosemary Read-Larsen, Director, Wellness at Atlantis Dubai
Highly Commended - Majd Kassab, Recreation Supervisor, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites
Sales Person of the Year
Winner - Valentina Sobeshchuk, Director of Sales and Marketing, Rixos Bab Al Bahr and Regional Director of Sales, Rixos Hotels UAE
Highly Commended - Ileshaa Nijhawan, Multi-Property Senior Sales Groups & Events Manager, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre and Le Méridien Fairway
Marketing & PR Person of the Year
Winner - Shamia Abdul Aziz, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications, Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Highly Commended - Ahmad Jaber, Cluster Director of Marketing, Digital & Communications, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City
Special Mention - Richard Thorburn, PR & Marketing Manager, Six Senses Zighy Bay
Executive Chef of the Year
Winner - Jay Williams, Complex Director of Culinary, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina
Highly Commended - Luigi Vespero, Executive Chef, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
Special Mention - Nasser Lamei Rayes Khalil, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira
F&B Manager of the Year
Winner - Emad Ramzy, F&B Manager, Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira
Highly Commended - Jodie O'Meara, Hotel F&B Operations Manager, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens
Young Hotelier of the Year
Winner - Bhavesh Tanwani, Assistant Front Office Manager, Bab al Qasr Abu Dhabi
Highly Commended - Tatiana Radchenko, Revenue Manager, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
Unsung Hero of the Year
Winner - Leonora T. Manuel, Senior Nurse, Raffles Dubai
Highly Commended - Simone Troxler, Sustainability Manager, Six Senses Zighy Bay
Special Mention - Myra Macalma, Hotel Nurse, Fairmont Dubai
General Manager of the Year
Winner - Christophe Schnyder, General Manager, Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Highly Commended - Luke James, General Manager, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens
Mid-Market Hotel Team of the Year
Winner - Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens
Highly Commended - Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis
Hotel Team of the Year
Winner - Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
Highly Commended - Al Baleed Resort Salalah By Anantara