Hotelier Awards 2020: All the winners, highly commended and special mentions of the night

The Hotelier Awards 2020 recognised 18 of the region’s most talented hospitality professionals, with many more leaving Highly Commended or with a special mention from our judges.

Held at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai on Tuesday November 24, the gala event welcomed more than 200 people, who were kept safe from COVID-19 thanks to our event team’s hygiene measures and partnership with Bee’ah.

Our ‘Back to the 80s’ event was powered by Wishbox, Al Bonian FM, MMI, TINT and Red Bull.

Read on to see the winners, highly commended and special mentions in each category. Also stay tuned for a video showing the evening’s highlights and all the pictures from the event.

Be sure to check back here regularly as we'll be adding individual descriptions for each category winner.

Housekeeper of the Year

Winner - Asif Khatri, Executive Housekeeper, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk

Highly Commended - Harsh Gaur, Executive Housekeeper, Taj Dubai

IT Person of the Year

Winner - Fritzi Lescano, IT Manager - Internal Communications, Accor Regional Office MEA

Highly Commended - Abdul Baseer Mohammed, Technology Manager, InterContinental Jeddah

Hotel Engineer of the Year

Winner - Gurpal Singh, Chief Engineer, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City

Highly Commended - Fernandez Nicholas, Director of Engineering, Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights - Hotel Suites & Apartments

Safety & Security Person of the Year

Winner - Muhammad Waqar Azeem Qamar, Risk Champion / Learning & Quality Manager, InterContinental Jeddah

Highly Commended - Onkar Sawant, Director of Security, Taj Dubai

HR & Training Person of the Year

Winner - Feryal Haddon, Cluster Director of Human Resources, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk, Hilton Dubai Creek

Highly Commended - Yasmine Farouk, Director of Human Resources, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Procurement Person of the Year

Winner - Alan Lewis, Purchasing Manager, Fairmont Dubai

Finance Person of the Year

Winner - Mazen Salha, Director of Finance, Swissotel Al Ghurair & Swissotel Living Al Ghurair

Highly Commended - Joanna Talegon, Assistant Credit Manager, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites

Concierge/Guest Services Person of the Year

Winner - Kamal Kariyawasam, Chief Concierge, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City

Highly Commended - Swapnil Patrikar, Complex Guest Services Manager, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Special Mention - Vinay Govande, Front Office Manager, Taj Dubai

Fitness/Spa Person of the Year

Winner - Rosemary Read-Larsen, Director, Wellness at Atlantis Dubai

Highly Commended - Majd Kassab, Recreation Supervisor, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites

Sales Person of the Year

Winner - Valentina Sobeshchuk, Director of Sales and Marketing, Rixos Bab Al Bahr and Regional Director of Sales, Rixos Hotels UAE

Highly Commended - Ileshaa Nijhawan, Multi-Property Senior Sales Groups & Events Manager, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre and Le Méridien Fairway

Marketing & PR Person of the Year

Winner - Shamia Abdul Aziz, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications, Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Highly Commended - Ahmad Jaber, Cluster Director of Marketing, Digital & Communications, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City

Special Mention - Richard Thorburn, PR & Marketing Manager, Six Senses Zighy Bay

Executive Chef of the Year

Winner - Jay Williams, Complex Director of Culinary, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Highly Commended - Luigi Vespero, Executive Chef, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Special Mention - Nasser Lamei Rayes Khalil, Executive Chef, Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira

F&B Manager of the Year

Winner - Emad Ramzy, F&B Manager, Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira

Highly Commended - Jodie O'Meara, Hotel F&B Operations Manager, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Young Hotelier of the Year

Winner - Bhavesh Tanwani, Assistant Front Office Manager, Bab al Qasr Abu Dhabi

Highly Commended - Tatiana Radchenko, Revenue Manager, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

Unsung Hero of the Year

Winner - Leonora T. Manuel, Senior Nurse, Raffles Dubai

Highly Commended - Simone Troxler, Sustainability Manager, Six Senses Zighy Bay

Special Mention - Myra Macalma, Hotel Nurse, Fairmont Dubai

General Manager of the Year

Winner - Christophe Schnyder, General Manager, Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Highly Commended - Luke James, General Manager, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Mid-Market Hotel Team of the Year

Winner - Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Highly Commended - Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis

Hotel Team of the Year

Winner - Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Highly Commended - Al Baleed Resort Salalah By Anantara