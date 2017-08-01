Hotelier Middle East to go behind paywall in December 2020

Published: 24 November 2020 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
At the Hotelier Middle East Awards on Tuesday November 24, it was announced that before the end of 2020, the brand’s website would go behind a paywall.

A monthly susbcription of $5.00 will now unlock unlimited access to the site’s market-leading mix of news, interviews, features and insight. A number of articles will be available to visitors to the site, or those who register their details, however full access will only be available to subscribers.

It’s a decision that was taken to protect the quality of content that the Hotelier Middle East team produces and the integrity of the journalistic work, group editor Paul Clifford said.

By introducing the paywall, Hotelier Middle East will move away from a revenue model that relies solely on advertising and cements ITP Media Group’s position as a digital-first publisher.

He said: “The move towards a reader-driven approach means we will be able to focus even more on providing quality content that our readers want to consume. The number of people who come to our site each day will be influenced by what we do and how we do it. The industry will be even better served by us than before. Our team are experts at what they do and keeping the quality high comes at a price – this innovation means we can sustain that.”

Over time, it will mean the website will become sustainable without advertising but also offers advertisers a more exact idea of who their brands will appear before. It will also give the Hotelier team the chance to refine their content strategy and tailor it for subscribers’ wants and needs, enabling a roll-out of bespoke products and offerings.

More details on the launch date and about how to subscribe and the benefits of doing so will be released soon.
