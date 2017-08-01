UAE occupancy rates average above 50 percent in October 2020

The UAE has reported another month of sustained recovery in its hospitality sector. Analytics firm STR unveiled the country’s hotel occupancy rates, ADR and RevPAR for October 2020, all of which showed promising results.

For the UAE, occupancy was 52.7 percent, only down 31.5 percent compared to the same point last year. ADR clocked in at AED358.69, down 33.2 percent and RevPAR registered at AED189.19, down 54.2 percent.

Each of the three key performance metrics were up from previous months. The occupancy and RevPAR levels were the highest in the UAE since February, noted STR.

The October results follow on from a robust September period for Dubai, which saw its second consecutive month of occupancy rate improvement.

Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing’s (DTCM) director general Hela Al Marri has already expressed his confidence in an industry turn-around, citing promising online interest in the emirate.

Speaking at AHIC 2020, Al Marri said, “The reality is, we do not see, at this time, any long-term impact on the travel and tourism industry. People want to travel, we see that by the searches we have online, we see that through the extensive surveys and our research.”

The figures Al Marri was referencing were the 53 percent online search levels for Dubai at the end of lockdown and 75 percent through August.

The Middle East as a whole did slightly worse than the UAE, but still showed positive signs of a bounce back in October. Occupancy was at 44.2 percent, down 33.8 percent compared to last year, with ADR reaching US$108.47, down 23.2 percent and RevPAR at $47.96, down 49.2 percent.

Africa meanwhile continues to struggle, with occupancy spiralling 56.3 percent to 26.6 percent, ADR falling 3.5 percent to $101.71 and RevPAR dropping 57.8 percent to $29.08.