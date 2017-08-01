Valor brings in development veteran to power Middle East debut

Valor Hospitality Partners (Valor) has brought in Tim Smith as its head of business development for the EMEA region. The third-party hotel management firm owns and operates more than 75 hotels across the US, Africa, Asia and Europe but has not yet entered the Middle East.

The company set up a regional office in Dubai last year with the aim to grow its presence in the region. Smith will be vital to this goal, while also helping expansion plans in Europe and Africa.

“We are fortunate to work in a strong and adaptable industry; it is this resolution that will ensure we emerge from these most challenging times,” said Smith.

“This global pandemic has illustrated the importance of partnering with industry experts that have interests fully aligned. The Valor business model and global experience does just that, resulting in a more secure and successful investment for all parties. I am thrilled to be joining the company at this pivotal time for our industry and look forward to working with many existing and new partners.”

Based in London, Smith will still work closely with the African team and the Dubai region office to drive growth.

Valor co-founder and CEO Euan McGlashan added, “We are committed to growing our portfolio across the continent, providing market-leading returns to investors and demonstrating the benefits of working with Valor. Tim will be a key member of our senior team continuing to deliver the outstanding client service expected of Valor Hospitality partners.”

Valor currently has approximately 4,300 keys in development, construction and negotiation in the region, spread across the UAE, Oman, KSA and Turkey.