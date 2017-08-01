You can livestream the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020

Hospitality
News
Published: 24 November 2020 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
The 16th edition of the Hotelier Middle East awards takes place tonight (Tuesday November 24).

The event, which is happening live at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, will have more than 200 guests in attendance.

There will be 18 awards handed out on the evening, ranging from Procurement Person of the Year to General Manager of the Year and loads more besides.

This year's event can only take place by following strict health and safety and social distancing precautions, meaning there is a maximum capacity at the hotel's glittering ballroom.

At the ceremony, which is running in cooperation with FM Partner Al Bonian FM and sponsor WIshbox, there will be a 1980s theme, with music coming from DJ Lobito.

If you can't make it to the event, don't worry, it will be streaming live on our Facebook and YouTube sites.

The winners will also be announced live on our Instagram and Twitter accounts, which you can find @hotelierME.

You can find all the people and properties nominated here.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Turkish Cargo begins ferrying Covid vaccines to key locations across the globe
    Abu Dhabi’s total gross production water capacity was 4.14 million cubic metres per day in 2019
      Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant reaches 80% power as Power Ascension Testing continues
        Ex-IAG chief Willie Walsh set to replace Alexandre De Juniac as IATA boss
          WattBuy Secures $3.25mn in Series A Funding to Drive Innovation of Electricity Marketplace APIs

            More related galleries

            Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
              In pictures: Downtown Design at Dubai Design Week 2020
                First look: Apartment at IMKAN’s Makers District development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort
                    Top hospitality industry hires of the week in the Middle East