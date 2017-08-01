You can livestream the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020

The 16th edition of the Hotelier Middle East awards takes place tonight (Tuesday November 24).

The event, which is happening live at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, will have more than 200 guests in attendance.

There will be 18 awards handed out on the evening, ranging from Procurement Person of the Year to General Manager of the Year and loads more besides.

This year's event can only take place by following strict health and safety and social distancing precautions, meaning there is a maximum capacity at the hotel's glittering ballroom.

At the ceremony, which is running in cooperation with FM Partner Al Bonian FM and sponsor WIshbox, there will be a 1980s theme, with music coming from DJ Lobito.

If you can't make it to the event, don't worry, it will be streaming live on our Facebook and YouTube sites.

The winners will also be announced live on our Instagram and Twitter accounts, which you can find

You can find all the people and properties nominated here.