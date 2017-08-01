Hotelier Awards 2020: Concierge/Guest Services Person of the Year is Kamal Kariyawasam

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of Concierge/Guest Services Person of the Year is Kamal Kariyawasam, chief concierge, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City.

Over the past 12 months, he has increased the guest satisfaction scores of his bell staff to 91.1 percent, the satisfaction towards concierge services to 92.5 percent and the ease of valet parking to 93.7 percent. Additionally, in the latest brand standards audit from IHG, his department received a perfect score and employee satisfaction in his department has never dropped below 100 percent in half a decade.

Our panel of judges were blown away by Kariyawasam’s consistency during his seven years at the cluster, as was his cluster hotels manager, Karim Abdel Hamid, who said, “He understands and truly cares about guests’ satisfaction, colleague’s engagement all in a graceful manner. He is passionate about his job and you can feel it in his daily attitude.”

Highly Commended was Swapnil Patrikar, complex guest services manager, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Patrikar was handpicked by the property’s GM to be the hotel’s main point of contact for the royal family and government delegations, he’s entrusted to represent The Westin all across the world.

Special mention in this category goes to Vinay Govande, front office manager, Taj Dubai

After hearing one of the hotel’s guests was unable to fly back to London to receive her specialist medication, Vinay Govande called six hospitals and countless pharmacies on the guest’s behalf. He managed to set up a virtual consultation for the guest with a hospital psychiatrist and then handled all the requisite approvals. By the end of his shift, the medicine was at the hotel for the guest.