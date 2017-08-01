Hotelier Awards 2020: Finance Person of the Year is Mazen Salha

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of Finance Person of the Year was Mazen Salha, director of finance, Swissotel Al Ghurair & Swissotel Living Al Ghurair.

In just eight months, Salha has streamlined financial operations at two hotels, developed a COVID-19 protection plan saving AED15 million, and boosted efficiency across all departments.

In the first month of his joining, the hotel delivered GOP of 47 percent, the highest since its rebranding and gained an RGI increase of seven percent YoY, along with a reduced payroll cost of 40.5 percent and other expenses by 47 percent, achieving YTD-Aug GOP of 15 percent.

Accor’s regional director of finance and business supported Mansour Sakr revealed added: “During this period of time, Mazen has also gained the confidence and trust of the owning company and received three appreciation letters complementing the great performance of managing the bottom line and strategically contributing with the commercial team to achieve the top line.”

Highly Commended was Joanna Talegon, assistant credit manager, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites.

From telephone operator to her current role, Talegon’s adaptability in 2020 was what stood out to judges.

For the first time, she was entrusted to manage the credit department, taking over from the chief accountant at times. It’s been a year of development for Talegon, and this was recognised at the awards.