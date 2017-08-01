Hotelier Awards 2020: Fitness/Spa Person of the Year is Rosemary Read-Larsen

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of Fitness/Spa Person of the Year is Rosemary Read-Larsen, Director, Wellness at Atlantis Dubai.

Read-Larsen reinvented the spa experience at Atlantis over the last year, spearheading a project aptly named Spa 2.0. Modernisations across wellness operations culminated into a 50 percent increase in product unit sales and a 13 percent increase in retail revenues, not to mention a 20 percent boost in repeat-business at the spa.

ShuiQi Spa now offers cryotherapy, a waterless Zerobody experience, and aesthetic treatments from Dubai-based doctors. All thanks to its director’s own research.

“Rosemary Read-Larson is one of the most successful spa leaders we have partnered in the Middle East for the past 20 years,” said former employer Richard Lyon, GM of One&Only Cape Town.

It became obvious to judges Read-Larsen was as much a wellness director as she was a savvy businesswoman, earning her the top prize.

Highly Commended was Majd Kassab, recreation supervisor, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites

TIME Oak Hotel & Suites’ Majd Kassab was Highly Commended in the category this year for his natural ability to drive up revenues through an openness to collaborate.

Throughout this year, he has increased the department’s revenue by six percent and inched up gym memberships by four percent.