Hotelier Awards 2020: Hotel Engineer of the Year is Gurpal Singh

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of Hotel Engineer of the Year was Gurpal Singh, chief engineer, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City.

He has remained focused on one of hospitality’s most crucial goals this year – sustainability. This, along with his cost-saving measures is what earned him the top engineering honour on the evening.

His work resulted in both InterContinental at Dubai Festival City & Crowne Plaza being given Green Engage Level-4” certification – meaning IHG recognises the hotels as sustainability innovators.

His plan to install LED lights in common lighting areas drove down electricity costs by 17 percent in 2019, and optimisations across his department equated to energy savings of 23 percent that year also.

“He is hard-working and keen to investigate the root cause of any problem and he does an outstanding job of running the department. Gurpal is very smart when making decisions; he is always guiding us to make our jobs make easier and effective,” said cluster resources manager Moataz Nour.

Highly Commended was Fernandez Nicholas, director of engineering, Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights - Hotel Suites & Apartments.

Nicholas was highly commended for his out-of-the-box thinking and passion for his department.

In an effort to do away with plastic bottles, Nicholas led the project to introduce an in-bottling plant at the hotel. Aiming to produce more than 3,000 bottles per day, the engineering head took into account, costs, energy consumption and investment returns.