Hotelier Awards 2020: Hotel Engineer of the Year is Gurpal Singh

Hospitality
News
Published: 25 November 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of Hotel Engineer of the Year was Gurpal Singh, chief engineer, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City.

He has remained focused on one of hospitality’s most crucial goals this year – sustainability. This, along with his cost-saving measures is what earned him the top engineering honour on the evening.

His work resulted in both InterContinental at Dubai Festival City & Crowne Plaza being given Green Engage Level-4” certification – meaning IHG recognises the hotels as sustainability innovators.

His plan to install LED lights in common lighting areas drove down electricity costs by 17 percent in 2019, and optimisations across his department equated to energy savings of 23 percent that year also.

“He is hard-working and keen to investigate the root cause of any problem and he does an outstanding job of running the department. Gurpal is very smart when making decisions; he is always guiding us to make our jobs make easier and effective,” said cluster resources manager Moataz Nour.

Highly Commended was Fernandez Nicholas, director of engineering, Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights - Hotel Suites & Apartments.

Nicholas was highly commended for his out-of-the-box thinking and passion for his department.

In an effort to do away with plastic bottles, Nicholas led the project to introduce an in-bottling plant at the hotel. Aiming to produce more than 3,000 bottles per day, the engineering head took into account, costs, energy consumption and investment returns.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

IATA reshuffle: Top-level changes at aviation trade body
    Sir Tim Clark: Airline industry ‘to recapture growth’ from 2023
      Agility added to FTSEGood ethical investing index
        UAE energy collaboration to deliver maritime biofuel in Fujairah
          Abu Dhabi Ports and TruKKer reach digital truck booking deal

            More related galleries

            Take a look at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach’s new ocean view villa
              First look at The Residences, Dorchester Collection in Dubai
                First look at The Residences, Dorchester Collection in Dubai
                  UAE bartenders share tips on making cocktails inspired by desserts
                    Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort