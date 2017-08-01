Hotelier Awards 2020: Housekeeper of the Year is Asif Khatri

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of Housekeeper of the Year was Asif Khatri, executive housekeeper, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk.

Khatri's strong 18 months with the group were supplemented with some of the most impassioned testimonials our experts saw on judging day.



Hotel director of operations Simon Bender said: “He is an inspirational leader, who leads from the front and ensures the team delivers the stated goals by constantly driving and motivating them.”

Khatri has championed diversity at the hotel this year, bringing 14 different nationalities into his team, raising female representation from eight percent to 40 percent and training them all under his own strict set of values.Through his leadership, the cluster hotel annually collects tens of thousands of kilos of waste for recycling.

Additionally, Khatri oversaw the refurbishment of three floors of the cluster, where he kept down costs and assisted the commercial team on budgets.

Judges admired his ardent support of both diversity and sustainability, securing him victory.

Highly Commended was Harsh Gaur, executive housekeeper, Taj Dubai.

Gaur was highly commended for his actions against the coronavirus, his guest satisfaction scores and his aptitude to drive down costs.

He was at the forefront of COVID-19 protection at the hotel, pulled off a 9.5 YTD satisfaction score on TrustYou and streamlined operations to save AED330,000 between January and July 2020.