Hotelier Awards 2020: HR & Training Person of the Year is Feryal Haddon

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of HR & Training Person of the Year was Feryal Haddon, cluster director of Human Resources, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk, Hilton Dubai Creek.

Haddon was previously being ranked second in the Women in Hospitality Power List. Almost a year on, she has returned to pick up the HR & Training Award.

Across her three hotels, she introduced a 12 week maternity leave for team members, as well as a 14 day paternity period for male workers. The number of women at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk and Hilton Dubai Creek has grown to 36.8 percent, 31.9 percent and 28.4 percent respectively under Haddon’s watch.

Thanks to her efforts, the cluster now has a total of 220 women working across departments and 16 in the leadership roles.

This monumental achievement in female representation, coupled with her extensive work in charity and CSR throughout the year made her our HR & Training Person of the Year.

Highly Commended was Yasmine Farouk, director of Human Resources, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Waldorf Astoria DIFC’s Yasmine Farouk was Highly Commended this year for being the driving force behind the hotel’s workforce diversification throughout 2020.

Farouk initiated collaborations with Dubai Tourism to employ the property’s first UAE national team member, as did she work with local centres to employ the first Person of Determination team member.