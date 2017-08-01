Hotelier Awards 2020: HR & Training Person of the Year is Feryal Haddon

Hospitality
News
Published: 25 November 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of HR & Training Person of the Year was Feryal Haddon, cluster director of Human Resources, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk, Hilton Dubai Creek.

Haddon was previously being ranked second in the Women in Hospitality Power List. Almost a year on, she has returned to pick up the HR & Training Award.

Across her three hotels, she introduced a 12 week maternity leave for team members, as well as a 14 day paternity period for male workers. The number of women at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk and Hilton Dubai Creek has grown to 36.8 percent, 31.9 percent and 28.4 percent respectively under Haddon’s watch.

Thanks to her efforts, the cluster now has a total of 220 women working across departments and 16 in the leadership roles.

This monumental achievement in female representation, coupled with her extensive work in charity and CSR throughout the year made her our HR & Training Person of the Year.

Highly Commended was Yasmine Farouk, director of Human Resources, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

Waldorf Astoria DIFC’s Yasmine Farouk was Highly Commended this year for being the driving force behind the hotel’s workforce diversification throughout 2020.

Farouk initiated collaborations with Dubai Tourism to employ the property’s first UAE national team member, as did she work with local centres to employ the first Person of Determination team member.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

IATA reshuffle: Top-level changes at aviation trade body
    Sir Tim Clark: Airline industry ‘to recapture growth’ from 2023
      Agility added to FTSEGood ethical investing index
        UAE energy collaboration to deliver maritime biofuel in Fujairah
          Abu Dhabi Ports and TruKKer reach digital truck booking deal

            More related galleries

            Take a look at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach’s new ocean view villa
              First look at The Residences, Dorchester Collection in Dubai
                First look at The Residences, Dorchester Collection in Dubai
                  UAE bartenders share tips on making cocktails inspired by desserts
                    Take a look at RAK's first Maldivian-inspired luxury resort