Hotelier Awards 2020: IT Person of the Year is Fritzi Lescano

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of IT Person of the Year was Fritzi Lescano, IT manager - Internal Communications, Accor Regional Office MEA.

Lescano guides a team of 300 on everything from IT audits to brand integrations.

The French hospitality giant told our judges that Lescano has transformed Accor’s IT operations this year and, through technology, has optimised communication across the region.

Her innovations include regular video newsletters for general managers, weekly meetings with contributors, strategy infographics and fact sheets and communication packages for departments across Accor.

In January she co-managed the organization of the first Accor IT MEA Conference, managing everything from communications to negotiating with suppliers, to speakers, coordinating during the event, managing the inventory and gathering feedback in order to learn all she could from the experience.

With 2020 rapidly digitalising the world and how we interact with one another, our panel awarded her the top technology prize for her achievements in keeping everyone connected.

Highly Commended was Abdul Baseer Mohammed, technology manager, InterContinental Jeddah.

Mohammed has used his IT skills to help in the fight against COVID-19.

While the hotel was being used as an isolation centre, Mohammed assisted doctors, medical staff and local police with all their technological issues during service, including email scanning, data transmission, reports and network setup.