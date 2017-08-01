Hotelier Awards 2020: Procurement Person of the Year is Alan Lewis

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of the Procurement Person of the Year award was Alan Lewis, purchasing manager, Fairmont Dubai.

Lewis is Fairmont Dubai’s youngest purchasing manager in its near-20 year history.

From January 2019 to April 2020, he saved the five-star hotel in excess of AED3.1 million thanks to optimisations across all departments. By review and negotiation alone, he slashed AED500,000 off the cost of staff transportation and AED130,000 from CCTV camera fees.

During the peak of the pandemic, he saved more than AED1 million by renegotiating payment terms for the property. And, for the F&B department, he started a bidding war between four contractors for the full refurbishment of the Cin Cin wine bar. The best quote received was AED600,000 which Lewis further reduced down to AED 420,000 through value engineering and negotiation.

“When Alan says “I’ll take care of it”, I know I can rest assured – the task will get delivered above expectations. He has introduced blind tasting just three months from joining, to give a fairer and transparent review of items and to ensure there is no bias to a particular supplier,” said director of finance and business support Elona Cuci.