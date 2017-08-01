Hotelier Awards 2020: Safety & Security Person of the Year is Muhammad Waqar Azeem Qamar

Published: 25 November 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

The winner of Safety & Security Person of the Year was Muhammad Waqar Azeem Qamar, Risk Champion/Learning & Quality Manager and InterContinental Jeddah.

As risk champion, Qamar is in charge of the safety of more than 300 colleagues, a task he has been excelling in for eight years.

Over the past 12 months, Qamar has worked with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health to implement up-to-date health measures and training sessions for the hotel’s workforce. He has been directly responsible for more than 50 training sessions across safety, hygiene, fire and EHS, while also leading evening fire drills, and safety audits on weekends.

He cares deeply about the entire team, having organised a fundraiser for a colleague to attend a family member’s funeral back in their home town.
When not working at the InterContinental Jeddah, he is volunteering to help pilgrims in Makkah, spending half of his holiday days doing so and training 2,000 other volunteers in the latest safety procedures.

Qamar’s professionalism and care for his colleagues was clear to our panel of experts this year.

Highly Commended was Onkar Sawant, director of security, Taj Dubai.

Sawant was highly commended this year for his response to the coronavirus crisis, as well his personal commitment to inclusion at the property. Going above the call of duty, he introduced braille menus into the hotel, actively sourcing out the right vendors for the job.
