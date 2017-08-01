Spotlight on Motorino at JA Ocean View Hotel on The Walk, JBR

New York City is renowned for its pizza. It has its own New York-style that it defends vigorously at the expense of all other types, and generations of Italian immigrants have kept standards high using only the finest, most authentic ingredients.

So when a Belgian-born, classically French-trained chef opened up a pizzeria in the city, it should have been destined to fail. Instead, Mathieu Palombino’s Motorino found itself in the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand and its Neapolitan-style pies heralded as “the best of a new generation of pizzas” by the New York Times.

It soon branched out from Brooklyn, opening in nine locations worldwide including its latest in Dubai which launched at the tail end of 2019.

Located at JA Ocean View Hotel on The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, it’s one of a number of flagship venues installed by the brand as JA aims to take its F&B in the region to new heights.

“We chose our JBR location for Motorino because we wanted to create the vibe of being your local pizzeria that you can walk in anytime and either have a quick bite or sit and enjoy a long feast with friends or family. What better location than JBR where we have locals from the Marina, JLT and JBR. We want to be a local affordable pizzeria with great, simple food and beverage to match that won’t blow the budget but will blow you away with flavour,” explains the man behind the decision to bring Motorino to Dubai, Rob Cunningham, vice president of food & beverage for JA Resorts & Hotels.

The fully-licensed outlet seats 120, depending on that month’s Covid regulations, has a bespoke brick oven, and aims to pay homage to the original outlet with its aesthetic.

Cunningham says: “We definitely wanted to have a connection to NYC and what Motorino actually stands for. We obviously could not replicate the simplicity of the NYC locale and we needed to add an element of comfort and an interesting interior that excites people. We were lucky enough to work with the talented Mahsa Gholizadeh from designbymahsa who nailed the interior.

The graffitied walls, where even the Statue of Liberty makes an experience, are an obvious tribute to its heritage, while the open kitchen allows diners to keep an eye on their pizza as it’s freshly made. An outdoor seating area means al fresco dining is an option during the winter months.

Whether you’re sitting indoors or in the spacious indoor section, even the music is designed to take you to the Big Apple, explains Cunningham.

“The idea behind the music is to reflect the Brooklyn vibe. We want music that people know and makes you want to bounce in your seat. So our music brief is ‘90s hip hop USA stuff like the Beastie Boys and upbeat RnB from the ‘80s to the 2000s, with well-known classic rock thrown in like the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Bowie, The Police and so on. Also a little AC/DC, Eagles, The Grateful Dead, and Dandy Warhols. Music is such an important part of creating the atmosphere of a restaurant and we spent a lot of time getting our mix right.”

Cluster F&B manager Santiago Velasquez says it all adds up to a “vibrant atmosphere” that is suitable for relaxing with your family or gathering with friends.

The team in the kitchen is led by cluster executive chef Devid Di Benimeo and his chef de cuisine Niyazi Gulec.

With Motorino’s heritage coming both from classic Neapolitan pizza, plus with the twist put on it by Palombino since opening in New York, the chefs need to find the right balance of traditional while still being fresh and cosmopolitan.

“All the pizzas in our menu are the same as Motorino New York, but, of course, there are some differences because of the region: we are adding a few different flavour profiles for the area,” says Di Benimeo. ”The big difference is Motorino Dubai is the first branch to have pasta on the menu. All the pasta in Motorino is handmade using authentic methods and traditional ingredients.”

Di Benimeo says Motorino Dubai is working with local suppliers for everything from the prawns in its fritto misto to the local eggplant which makes the dip for its Sicilian crackers. “Sustainability is very important to us and we think it’s important to support local suppliers and products, always sharing with our customers as to what products are available locally.”

Since opening, Di Benimeo says two pizza have proven particularly popular.

“Soppressata piccante, which is a red base pizza with spicy Italian salami, on top a touch of oregano and chilli flakes and, of course, fior di latte cheese. The other one is don dom, which is the classic margherita base pizza but when it comes out from the oven we are adding fresh buffalo mozzarella, which gives a creamy taste to the pizza.”

As the first Motorino to introduce pasta, its signature is the cavatelli alle cime di rapa.

Di Benimeo explains: “The shape of the pasta is called cavatelli and comes from the word meaning cave and cime di rapa is the broccoli rabe. So in this dish, we wanted to show people different varieties of how to use the broccoli. That’s why we are using everything from the leaves to the stems of broccoli in this dish. You can feel the bitterness and sweetness of the broccoli. Also, we like to have a nice combination of roma tomatoes and stracciatella cheese in this dish.”

Velasquez says the venue has been a hit so far, striking a chord with ex-pat residents in particular, meaning we could be seeing more Motorinos in the not too distant future.