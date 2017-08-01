Convotherm launches a new family of combi ovens

No matter the type of foodservice operation, success depends on a number of factors: The right concept, ideal timing and, increasingly, the right equipment featuring modern technology. The new Convotherm maxx embodies precisely all of these aspects, allowing professional chefs to run a successful and simplified foodservice operation.

The fine art of technical design is embodied in the Convotherm maxx

The Convotherm maxx is the result of many years of learnings and experience as a premium manufacturer. Convotherm believe that modern technical design must be measured by how easily tasks can be carried out. The brand-new Convotherm maxx perfectly represents this belief by utilising various, advanced technologies in order to help chefs obtain optimal results with ease.

• Touchscreen display: The new 7-inch TFT HiRes glass touch display delivers brilliant images, and is as easy and intuitive to operate as a smartphone.

• HygieniCare: The hygienic handles made of antibacterial and antimicrobial plastics reduce the multiplication of microorganisms.

• Energy efficient triple glass: This minimises heat loss, which ensures lower energy consumption levels as well as a high level of safety and environmental friendliness.

• Additional shelf: The Convotherm maxx is available as a 6.10 or 10.10 and offers a greater capacity due to an additional shelf. This ensures greater efficiency and speed thanks to optimal capacity utilisation.

• LED lighting: A powerful, long life LED light strip is integrated into the appliance door and lights the interior.

Management functions: More space for working efficiently and economically

Everyday commercial kitchen routines can be hard work: Service periods are fast-paced, plus the quality and the selection of foods need to be top flight and unique. Thanks to the functions that Convotherm have developed and made available in the Convotherm maxx, professional chefs can consistently ensure excellent, all-round performance:

• Climate Management: The right climate in the cooking chamber is crucial for cooking and baking. Automatic or individually controlled – the Convotherm maxx ensures that every type of baked good or cooked food is given precisely the right amount of moisture, thanks to the maxx’s exceptionally sophisticated Self ClimateControl system.

• Production Management: No matter if an operator selects the fully automatic or manual mode, or whether they are cooking single or mixed loads, thanks to the maxx’s many intelligent features such as Press&Go, TrayView and TrayTimer, operators can maintain a stress-free overview of even the most complex processes.

• Quality Management: The best cooking and baking results are not achieved by luck, rather, they are the result of sophisticated technology. The Convotherm maxx offers refined sensor technology and exceptionally well-thought-out Airflow Management, as well as an intelligent, individually programmable interaction of steam, hot air and time to ensure optimal quality is achieved all the time.

• Cleaning Management: Cleanliness is indispensable in cooking and baking. That’s why the Convotherm maxx is equipped with ConvoClean: a fully automatic, and especially simple, reliable and environmentally friendly cleaning system that is even certified for un-attended operation. In addition, the innovative HygieniCare package provides an extra plus for hygiene in the professional kitchen.

Optimal solutions for a successful future.

“The new Convotherm maxx has been developed for professional chefs who want to experience modern combi technology at an ideal price/performance ratio. This new model is a real all-rounder thanks to its’ powerful, flexible and practical functions which help operators meet the challenges of the new normal, such as hygiene, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We are certain that with the Convotherm maxx, we have created exactly the right product for these times, thereby empowering operators to move confidently into a successful future,” said Arndt Manter, director product management at Convotherm, about the new product.

More information on the Convotherm maxx can be found at: www.convotherm.com/maxx