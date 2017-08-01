Emaar Hospitality puts 168 branded residences on the market in Sharjah

Emaar Hospitality Group has brought 168 branded residences to the market in Sharjah today (November 24).

Vida Residences Aljada is owned and developed by Arada but operated by Vida Hotels and Resorts, bringing all the perks of hospitality to an apartment.

Units start as one-beds, moving up to two-bedroom, three-bedroom and penthouse options.

The 168 apartments for sale are within the first of two buildings set to make up the Vida Residences, with another 82 apartments planned to be added later on.

HE Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada, said: “The introduction of Sharjah’s first branded residences and our partnership with Emaar Hospitality Group is yet more evidence of our determination to bring high-quality partnerships and competencies to Aljada. Vida Residences Aljada buyers will benefit from not only from exceptional amenities and the perfect design and location, but also from the world-class service for which the Vida brand is renowned.”

Interior-wise, Emaar said the Residences focus on ‘bold, modern and social spaces’, much like those seen in the modern metropolis of Dubai. Apartments, once complete, will have smart home features and the property itself will have a rooftop infinity pool, gym and lush greenery.

Emaar’s founder Mohamed Alabbar added, Aljada is an ambitious master-planned destination that will catalyse all sectors of the economy, and Arada is redefining the residential and commercial landscape of Sharjah. This is a great example of the collaborations we foster to create iconic destinations of the future. Our hotel brands have set a high industry standard and Vida Residences Aljada will be a valued addition to Aljada. I am very proud of the partnership we have created to bring such experiences for visitors, residents and tourists alike.”

The property will sit in the centre of Aljada’s 24 million square foot development, estimated to cost AED24 billion in total. Construction on Vida Residences Aljada and the adjacent Vida Aljada hotel will commence in the second quarter of 2021 and is set to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023.