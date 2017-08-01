Emaar Hospitality to open four UAE beach resorts by next year

Dubai-based Emaar Hospitality Group has announced it will open four beach resorts in the UAE by next year, providing details on when some of its most anticipated properties will open.

Chris Newman, COO, Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “We are excited to welcome four new hotels, including Vida Hotel and Resort, Umm Al Quwain - our first Vida branded hotel outside Dubai – to the Emaar portfolio. Our homegrown hospitality brands, Vida and Address have captured the attention of a generation of leisure and business travellers in the UAE, and we look forward to inviting residents and tourists alike to enjoy our exceptional hospitality at these four new beachfront resorts.”

The new properties will add to the group’s existing Dubai properties including Address Downtown, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall, Address Fountain Views, Address Sky View, Address Dubai Marina, Address Montgomerie and Palace Downtown. Vida Hotels and Resorts’ portfolio comprises Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown and Vida Emirates Hills.

Read on for details on the new openings.

Address Beach Resort – December 2020 (217 hotel keys)[[{"fid":"82185","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Address Beach Resort will begin welcoming guests from December, becoming the brand’s first beachfront property.

Standing within the popular Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) neighbourhood, the hotel will feature two twin towers, connected by the world’s tallest inhabited skybridge. Designed by Al Ain Holding, the 77 floor hotel will house 217 guest rooms and suites, ranging from deluxe rooms, all the way to the expansive three-bed Presidential Suite.

Facilities will include The Spa at Address, a range of pools for children and adults and a 100 metre strip of private beach. Being an Address property, the hotel will also house brand staples such as The Restaurant and The Lounge.

Signature F&B venues include The Beach Grill, Li’Brasil and ZETA Seventy Seven.

Vida Beach Resort , UAQ – December 2020 (135 keys)[[{"fid":"82184","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Upscale lifestyle brand Vida Hotels and Resorts is primed and ready to enter Umm Al Quwain next month, opening Vida Beach Resort, UAQ.

Emaar Hospitality Group promised the property will have countless attractions to allure both residents and tourists to the design-led beachfront property. Once open, the hotel will provide 135 keys, as well as eight beach huts and a range of F&B venues.

Facilities include social eatery Origins, rooftop lounge SoCal, an ‘Instagrammable’ infinity pool, private beach, a spa, a kid’s pool and a kid’s club. Guests will also be able to take part in water sports such as paddle boarding and wake boarding.

Address Fujairah Resort – Q1 2021 (196 keys)



[[{"fid":"82186","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



Address Fujairah Resort located at Al Aqah Beach will feature 196 rooms and suites, said Emaar.

Facilities will include two swimming pools, an all day dining venue, spa, fitness centre and children’s club.

Palace Fujairah Resort – Q1 2021 (167 keys)



[[{"fid":"82187","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]



With 167 rooms and suites, Palace Fujairah Resort will have an outdoor pool and a children’s pool, a fitness centre and MICE facilities.