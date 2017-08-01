Emirates clears $1.7bn ticket refund backlog

Emirates has cleared a huge backlog of ticket refunds resulting from coronavirus flight cancellations earlier in the year.

The airline suspended international scheduled passenger flights in March following the outbreak of COVID-19, causing thousands of flights to be cancelled.

Over the seven-month period starting April, Emirates received, validated and processed nearly 1.7 million refund requests, the airline said.

This resulted in the airline returning AED 6.3 billion ($1.7 billion) of refunds to its customers. Of this sum, AED 4.7 billion was refunded to customers who had booked directly with the airline, and the remainder was returned via travel agencies.

In addition, Emirates managed over 130,000 refunds-related queries from customers and travel agency partners and made status changes to nearly 4 million flight coupons.

At the peak of its project, Emirates had 110 personnel dedicated to validating and processing refunds, massively increased from the 19-person team pre-pandemic. The airline managed this by internally moving personnel from other functions to assist in this endeavour.

“In the early months of 2020, COVID-19 massively disrupted travel around the world and led to an unprecedented volume of refunds requests across the aviation and travel industry, including at Emirates,” said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline.

“It was not a situation any airline wanted, particularly while also facing a cash crunch from drastically reduced operations. Through those difficult months, as we dealt with the impact of the pandemic on our business, we’ve never lost sight of our commitment to our customers.

“Thanks to the efforts of our refunds and customer service teams, the support and co-operation of our partners, and the understanding of our customers, Emirates has now cleared our backlog of refunds. We still have higher volumes of refunds and flight coupon change requests compared to pre-pandemic times, but we now have the capability to manage these within a seven-day turnaround.”