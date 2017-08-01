Hotelier Awards 2020: Executive Chef of the Year is Jay Williams

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques

Winner of Executive Chef of the Year was Jay Williams, complex director of culinary, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina.

Williams has spent the last 12 months establishing an outside catering division which blew our panel away with its magnitude and uncompressing quality.

With a brigade of 300, Williams orchestrated catering for Dubai Rugby Sevens, feeding 3,500 VIPs in two days; Dubai World Cup @ Meydan, serving 7,000 people in one day; the PSL Cricket Tournament where he and his team worked for 18 days, and food for 15,000 people during a Maroon 5 concert at Coca Cola Arena.

Colleague Phil Hardie said the chef managed this “all while operating and maintaining the high standards of one of the largest F+B complexes in the company.”

Highly Commended was Luigi Vespero, executive chef at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Vespero has rapidly made the hotel an F&B hotspot. Despite DIFC being one of the region’s most competitive culinary communities, Vespero has put signature restaurant Bull & Bear in that upper echelon already.

There's a special mention in this category for Nasser Lamei Rayes Khalil, executive chef at Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira.

His kitchen was the main caterer for the emirate’s self-isolation facilities, a privilege demanding the chef to work three months without a day off and produce triple what he normally would.