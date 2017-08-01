Hotelier Awards 2020: F&B Manager of the Year is Emad Ramzy

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of the F&B Manager of the year awards was Emad Ramzy or Crowne Plaza Dubai-Deira.

He proved to our judges his dedication to the industry, his abilities to motivate a team and his tenacity to drive up revenues during one of sector’s most difficult periods.

Under his leadership, the department overachieved on their F&B budget for three months in a row, with Ramzy directly bringing in AED600,000 in incremental revenue in six months. In his 13 months at the property, he has made the hotel’s F&B division one of the top-performers in IHG’s entire regional network.

Our experts admired Ramzy diving into the deep end of his role, personally packing food, driving trucks and liaising with governments and suppliers.

“Emad is a highly motivated and qualified professional with experience in all aspects of business strategies including sales, hotel operations, and employee relations,” said general manager George El Hachem.

Highly Commended was Jodie O'Meara, hotel F&B operations manager at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens.

LAH LAH gave O’Meera plenty to sing about, outperforming more than 60 other Jumeirah F&B venues and branching out to a pop-up concept which later became a permanent addition to the hotel.