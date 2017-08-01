Hotelier Awards 2020: General Manager of the Year is Christophe Schnyder

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of the General Manager of the Year award was Christophe Schnyder, GM at Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

Schnyder was the runaway choice for our judges, having spent almost a decade at the helm of the property. It wasn’t just his commitment that impressed, but also the consistent profitability of the resort under Schnyder’s reign.

After a record-breaking 2019, Schnyder carried that momentum into 2020. He kept the hotel open with minimum staff, later rehiring many of them once the situation improved, and his stellar communicative skills with long-time suppliers maintained a positive cash flow for the hotel. He has also increased guest satisfaction rates this year to 91 percent and upheld an industry-leading repeat booking ratio.

Lauded by colleagues as a natural-born leader, mentor and inspirer, Schnyder is everything a GM should be and more.

Highly Commended was Luke James of Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens.

Judges were amazed at his ability to increase loyalty members by more than 1,000 guests in a single year, many of whom return to the property on a regular basis.