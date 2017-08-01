Hotelier Awards 2020: Hotel Team of the Year is Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

Published: 26 November 2020 - 2:30 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of Hotel Team of the Year was Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai.

Looking at its long list of achievements, it’s hard to believe the hotel only opened at the start of 2019.

Each and every department had something to celebrate this year and last, whether it’s the F&B venues exceeding monthly budgets, the marketing team making the hotel the most publicised Mandarin Oriental hotel worldwide, the HR team promoting more than 70 employees in the first year of operation or the housekeeping department raising funds for charity, this hotel had a phenomenal start.

And, with some of the strongest guest occupancy rates of the entire group, this success is set to continue.

Highly Commended was Al Baleed Resort Salalah By Anantara in Oman.

“The team’s creativity in overcoming environmental challenges, creating destination memories for guests, and driving revenue - It is a dream team,” said GM Mohammed Wazir. Innovations across its F&B department, social media and housekeeping especially wowed our judges.


