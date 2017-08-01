Hotelier Awards 2020: Marketing & PR Person of the Year is Shamia Abdul Aziz

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of Merketing Person of the Year was Shamia Abdul Aziz, assistant director of Marketing and Communications, Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

From January 2019 to August 2020, Abdul Aziz’s brought in marketing and PR exposure worth AED9.49 million. She achieved this thanks to a new image library and brand video for the resort, the first time it had been redone in more than seven years.

The marketing guru also increased direct segment revenue by five percent and B2B by nine percent in 2019 compared to a year prior. She did not let the pandemic get in the way of her plans either, setting her sights on the staycation market and keeping occupancy at a strong 60 percent once lockdown was eased.

Beyond her industry expertise, she’s also digitally-minded, having increased social media follower numbers and hotel website traffic. In particular, LinkedIn followers by 2019 had soared 770 percent compared to a year before.

Judges were spoilt for choice when finding a reason to name Aziz Marketing & PR Person of the Year.

Highly Commended was Ahmad Jaber, cluster director of Marketing, Digital & Communications, InterContinental Hotels at Dubai Festival City

Jaber wasn’t afraid to experiment this year in his field, a confidence which ended up benefiting his hotels and a Highly Commended recognition at the awards.

From a PlayCation concept with Toys ‘R’ Us, a Shopping Experiences collaboration with the mall, a Very Important Kid programme, and a GymCation, Jaber pushed the boundaries of hospitality marketing.

Getting a special mention in this category is Richard Thorburn, PR and marketing manager, at Oman's Six Senses Zighy Bay.

Thorburn redefined what it means to be a marketer. In the course of a year, he built relationships with GQ, Conde Nast, Vogue, and Esquire through an inherent passion to share the resort’s most compelling stories. He even reached out to local radio stations just to help the profile of the resort.