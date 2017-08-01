Hotelier Awards 2020: Mid-Market Hotel Team of the Year is Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.Winner of the Mid-Market Hotel Team of the Year was Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens.
Just over a year into operation, the hotel has become a neighbourhood hangout, proven by occupancy rates of 90 to 100 percent and an increasingly
popular F&B portfolio.
By the time awards night came around, the hotel had a guest loyalty base of 4,100, having near doubled in 12 months, led by Highly Commended GM of the Year Luke James.Highly Commended was Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, another newcomer to the Dubai market.
By the night of the event the hotel was in the top 40 of hotels on TripAdvisor.