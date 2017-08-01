Hotelier Awards 2020: Mid-Market Hotel Team of the Year is Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Published: 26 November 2020 - 2:15 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of the Mid-Market Hotel Team of the Year was Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens.

Just over a year into operation, the hotel has become a neighbourhood hangout, proven by occupancy rates of 90 to 100 percent and an increasingly
popular F&B portfolio.

The F&B team alone has reported a profit of more than 50 percent so far into 2020, with eight of the 50 department members already being promoted this year also. F&B venue LAH LAH is one of Jumeirah Group’s top performers, reliant on only four percent in-house guests, with the rest flocking in from across Dubai.

By the time awards night came around, the hotel had a guest loyalty base of 4,100, having near doubled in 12 months, led by Highly Commended GM of the Year Luke James.

Highly Commended was Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis, another newcomer to the Dubai market.

By the night of the event the hotel was in the top 40 of hotels on TripAdvisor.


