Hotelier Awards 2020: Sales Person of the Year is Vaentina Sobeschuk

Hospitality
News
Published: 26 November 2020 - 2:45 p.m.
By: Josh Corder
The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of Sales Person of the Year was Valentina Sobeshchuk, director of sales and marketing, Rixos Bab Al Bahr and Regional Director of Sales, Rixos Hotels UAE

Ahead of reopening, rooms at Rixos Bab Al Bahr had sold out one week prior thanks to campaigns devised by Sobeshchuk. The property recorded a 200 percent increase in sales from the local market during its reopening period, in turn massively spiking ADR and total revenue.

In her role, she drove the hotel to have the highest revenue among the four Rixos UAE hotels and thanks to her efforts, the hotel has remained at the top of the comp set.

Between 2018 and 2019, she increased total revenue at her properties by US$16 million to $30 million.

She also spent the year liaising with relevant government authorities to grow the four hotels’ UK source market, which Rixos said was pivotal to its 2019 success.

Highly Commended was Ileshaa Nijhawan, multi-property senior sales groups and events manager at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre and Le Méridien Fairway

Nijhawan increased room revenues, catering revenues and even MICE revenues, all in a year. She consistently exceeded her KPIs and is described as the go-to-person for creative out-of-the-box thinking and problem solving.
