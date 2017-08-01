Hotelier Awards 2020: Unsung Hero of the Year is Leonora T Manual

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner in the Unsung Hero of the Year category was Leonora T. Manuel, senior nurse at Raffles Dubai.

This year alone, she has assisted a colleague organise a CT scan for a tumour, later providing that person with PTSD counselling sessions. She has also prevented a brain stroke in an elderly guest after they fell down the stairs, staying with them until paramedics arrived.

To uplift the emotional wellbeing of colleagues, she has organised collaborations offering various complementary health check-up to all colleagues such as eye-tests, dental check-ups, diabetes and cancer detection tests.

She organised food-drives during Ramadan for taxi drivers, a neighbourhood-clean up, charity campaigns and monthly blood donations. Furthermore, when the pandemic struck, she was at the front line offering voluntary medical care to hotel staff.

Highly Commended was Simone Troxler, sustainability manager at Six Senses Zighy Bay.

A stalwart of sustainability, she has introduced proper water segregation at the hotel, as well as her own DIY recipes for shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and bath bombs, therefore driving down plastic-use. These are but a handful of the environmental measures rolled out by this unsung hero.

A special mention in this category goes to Myra Macalma, hotel nurse at Fairmont Dubai.

Upon finding out a fellow colleague had stage three colon cancer, Macalma personally took care of him and assisted with diagnostic tests. She stayed with him in hospital for diagnosis and visited him every day for three months straight.