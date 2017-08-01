Hotelier Awards 2020: Young Hotelier of the Year is Bhavesh Tanwani

The winners of the Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020 were revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

In total, 18 winners awards were handed out, plus 18 highly commended plaques.

Winner of Young Hotelier of the Year was Bhavesh Tanwani, assistant front office manage at Bab al Qasr Abu Dhabi.

He stepped forward to assist COVID-19 patients when the hotel was used as a quarantine facility and helped the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism look after more than 2,000 patients, taking the initiative to help departments with medical records and organisation.

General manager Nemo Achimovic added: “He is currently overseeing a very difficult and challenging aspect of service delivery, providing all the necessary care to COVID-19 infected patients, staying in our hotel, as part of the government efforts to combat pandemic and ensure adequate quarantine facilities for UAE nationals.”

Before the onset of the virus, Tanwani built a reputation as a dynamic and ambitious hotelier, with cross exposure to marketing, sales and recreation alongside his customer-facing duties. Once the pandemic subsides, our judges are confident he will continue to go far in the industry.

Highly Commended was Tatiana Radchenko, revenue manager at W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, due to her strong track record of strategies with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to drive revenues. She’s hailed by superiors as always working ahead of deadlines and being unafraid to get creative in her role.