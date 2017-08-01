Sir Tim Clark says airline industry to recapture growth from 2023

The global airline industry is set to ‘return to its former glory’ sooner than most people think, according to an optimistic Sir Tim Clark.

Emirates’ president told sister title Aviation Business that he expects the airline industry to begin to grow again by 2023, which is a year sooner than some analysts predict.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday released a document forecasting that the global airline sector will lose $157 billion over the next two years. The industry trade body said that a full return to 2019 passenger traffic is not expected until late 2024 in the Middle East region.

But Sir Tim said earlier this month that by 2023, the industry will “see the restoration of the old levels and a recapture of the growth that had been going on to that point”.

“That assumes of course that the pandemic is dealt with meaningfully,” he said. “Why then should we not recapture what we were doing before? Why should there be fundamental changes to business models? It doesn’t have to be like that.”

He said: “The airline industry was carrying over 4 billion people a year; I think that will go back to its former glory sooner than other people are thinking.”

Sir Tim also said he believes Emirates will return to profitability “fairly quickly” once travel restrictions are lifted.

The group made its first ever loss in the first six months of its latest financial year, losing $3.8 billion as a result of Covid-19. Group revenues dropped 74% to $3.7 billion in H1, compared to a profit of $320 million in the same period last year.

Emirates “has to” return to profitability he said.

“We’re not used to making losses, at all. This was a disaster for us in the first half-year but of course what could we do?”

Referring to Emirates’ largely grounded A380s, Sir Tim said that with 115 $400 million aircraft out of action, the airline has had a costly year.

“As soon as we get those dealt with and we get the fleet flying and get cash coming back into the business the way it used to, then we will become profitable. I would think fairly quickly. Let’s assume that fuel remains in and around the $40 to $50 mark, I see no reason why we shouldn’t get back to some kind of profitability fairly quickly.”