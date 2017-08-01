Emirates offers free Dubai hotel stays during layovers over 10 hours

Published: 27 November 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Dubai-based carrier Emirates Airline has reintroduced its Dubai Connect offer to travellers.

Briefly put on hold this year, the service returns to provide complimentary hotel stays to passengers doing layovers in Dubai of 10 hours or more.

At the time of writing, the aviation giant serves 90 destinations across six continents, using its Dubai International hub to connect travellers to Europe, Asia, Americas, Africa and Australasia. With Dubai Connect, Emirates passengers will be given a complimentary stay in a four or five-star hotel during their transit period, as well as ground transfers to and from the airport, meals at the hotel and a UAE visa on arrival.

“The service aims to provide customers whose best connection time is between 10 and 24 hours, a more convenient travel journey,” said Emirates in a statement.

“Emirates ensures all its customers are well catered for. Those who qualify for Dubai Connect but are unable to leave the airport, will be given access to the Emirates Dubai Connect airport lounge to unwind and relax.”

The reintroduction of Dubai Connect is one of many steps Emirates has taken to streamline the travel experience this year. Last month, the carrier introduced both self-check-in services and bag drop kiosks at DXB.

Customers with new or existing bookings, travelling from 1 December 2020 are eligible for the offer.

Dubai Connect has been ushered in right after the news of Emirates ‘multi-risk travel cover’. This new multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover will automatically apply to all Emirates tickets purchased from 1 December, and extends to Emirates codeshare flights operated by partner airlines, as long as the ticket number starts with 176.


