Riyadh hotels resilient against pandemic, says researchers

Hotels within Riyadh, Dammam and Khobar have demonstrated continued resilience to the industry battering from COVID-19.

That is according to Collier International’s Q3 Market Report for the region, where it deep dived into occupancy rates across the Kingdom, as well as the latest ADR figures.

Capital city Riyadh saw hotel occupancy rates drop just 10 percent compared to the same point last year, with Dammam/Khobar occupancy rates only falling six percent. Colliers chalked up the robustness of the cities to support from the Kingdom’s government.

Campaigns such as Saudi Summers this year were immensely successful in driving domestic tourism while international flights were at a standstill.

“Riyadh and Dammam/Khobar continue to perform relatively better than other key markets as of Q3 2020. The focus on domestic tourism has benefited the Dammam/Khobar market contributing to the lower rate of decline in occupancy and ADR versus other KSA markets,” said the report.

Jeddah meanwhile has seen occupancies drop 41 percent. Religious cities Madinah and Makkah posted drops of 25 percent and 53 percent respectively.

Colliers added, “The reopening of the holy cities for pilgrim visitors is expected to buoy the Makkah and Madinah markets. Domestic leisure travel is expected to be a crucial source of demand for the other key markets. The combined supply in the key markets is expected to grow at a CAGR of eight percent from 2020 to 2022, two percent below what was expected previously. However, it is important to note that the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an influence on construction timelines during this period.”

Hotel supply is still projected to increase in KSA, having already brought in an extra 3,900 keys this year.