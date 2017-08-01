Bahrain’s Gulf Air appoints first female country manager

Published: 28 November 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has appointed Shams Al Doseri as Country Manager for its Muscat station after relocating from Ethiopia back to the Middle East.

Mrs Al Doseri will represent Gulf Air in the Sultanate of Oman after gaining a wide experience in sales and outstation roles; a country that has been served by Gulf Air since 1957 and it is one of Gulf Air’s key routes in the GCC.

Mrs Al Doseri, the first Bahraini female to run a Gulf Air outstation, will take on the challenge of further strengthening Gulf Air’s growth in Oman by utilising the experience gained whilst spending nearly 10 years in the airline’s Sales department in Bahrain in various roles and abroad.

Gulf Air said it “is committed to invest in its Bahraini workforce and their career development and as such, it continues to provide opportunities for Bahraini nationals to take over senior positions in the company”.

It said in a statement: “Gulf Air is proud that it remains a leader in the Bahrainisation programme in the Kingdom as it provides the opportunity for local talents and experienced personnel to work in its various areas of the airline’s business.”

Read the story on Aviation Business here .

