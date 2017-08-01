Rove Hotels slashes room rates to draw in remote-working expats

Rove Hotels has announced it Live + Work package designed to bring in expatriates enrolled in Dubai’s new remote-working scheme.

Emirate authorities announced in October this year that expats could work remotely from Dubai for companies in their home countries. The move allows workers, and their families, the chance to re-locate the Arab city on a yearly basis.

Additionally, applicants will benefit from Dubai’s zero income tax policies.

With this in mind, Rove Hotels across Dubai have teamed with the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM), to offer expats a hassle-free living experience.

Starting from AED3,499 per month, remote-workers can stay in any Rove property in Dubai, while also having daily housekeeping, all bills covered, co-working space membership, unlimited tea, coffee and water in these spaces, 25 percent off of Careem rides in the city, 20 percent off of in-hotel F&B services, 50 percent off laundry services and 24 hour gym access.

Rove added, “On top of giving digital nomads and remote workers the freedom to move around and work from multiple locations across Dubai, the Live + Work package is perfect for content creators, who can take advantage of two hours of free usage time at The Rove Podcast Studio in Rove Downtown. The self-service studio is fully equipped with easy-to-use equipment, suitable for both amateur and experienced podcasters.”

The offer is going on until April 11, 2021.