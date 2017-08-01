Ajman Tourism receives Bureau Veritas certification

Ajman Tourism Development Department (Ajman Tourism) has become the region’s first tourism government establishment to be given the safeguard certification from Bureau Veritas.

The certificate is testament to the Department’s commitment to keeping employees, office visitors, suppliers, contractors and strategic partners safe. Over the course of this year, directives from Ajman tourism have seen hotels in the emirate work towards Bureau Veritas certification; hospitality staff training to assist people of determination and complimentary COVID-19 tests for all hotel workers in the emirate.

Upon receiving the certificate, His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department said, “We are honoured to have attained this certification that reflects our commitment and dedication in providing a safe environment for all across the Emirate in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership.

This milestone is a testimony to Ajman Tourism efforts for the safety of everyone residing or visiting the Emirate. It further contributes in enhancing confidence and satisfaction with our strategic partners, and also elevates our reputation for providing a safe workplace.”

Marwan Al Aridi, head of the certification department of Bureau Veritas said, “We are proud to grant this certificate, affirming the department’s endeavour in adopting best practices and ensuring the continuity of businesses under the circumstances caused by the pandemic.”

In May, Ajman Tourism issued 13-pages of guidelines to hotel owners on how to operate following the pandemic. One stipulation was that all hotels must allocate isolation rooms at all times.