Alexandria hotel ADR unaffected by pandemic, reveals study

Mediterranean port city Alexandria has reported no change in hotel ADR this year, making it Egypt’s only city not to record a drop in average daily rates.

YTD 2020 ADR change was zero percent, stated Colliers International in its MENA report for Q3 2020. Conversely, Cairo saw drops of 15 percent, with Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada saw drops of 14 percent and one percent respectively.

Occupancy rates in Egypt continue to struggle, added Colliers. “Even with international flights and tourist spots open since the second half of the year, pick up in key tourism locations has been slow and hotels have been operating below 50 percent capacity due to the ongoing pandemic,” said the report.

“The leisure markets in the Red Sea, Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada continued to experience low occupancies in the third quarter of 2020, resulting in a year-on-year decline of over 55 percent. This resulted in a decline in both ADR and RevPAR for the two markets.”

Hotel supply this year has only inched up by 500 keys in Egypt, compared to more than 5,000 in the UAE. By the end of 2022 however, more than 8,000 keys are expected to enter the Egyptian market.

“The forthcoming supply might experience delays due to the impact of Covid-19 on projects under construction,” said the report.

Egypt’s economy relies heavily on its tourism sector, making up 12 percent of overall GDP and 9.5 percent of all employment in the country. At the height of the pandemic, tourism officials in the country winced, revealing the sector was bleeding in excess of US$1bn each month due to inactivity.