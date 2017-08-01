Capital cities across Middle East to see surge in hotel supply

Cities across the Middle East will enjoy a surge in hotel supply next year and 2022, despite the slowing effects of the pandemic.

In Colliers International’s MENA report for the last quarter, it found that capital cities across Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan have all seen hotel keys increase this year.

The report said, “An additional 6,900 keys are expected to open in the key markets by 2022, representing an average yearly increase of 13 percent. The negative impact of the COVID-19 is expected to result in delays for hotel openings. Muscat accounts for 41 percent of the total forthcoming supply within these key markets, followed by Manama with 34 percent of the forthcoming supply.”

“It is worth noting that openings were delayed during Q3 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 on the market,” it added.

In terms of occupancy drops, Bahrain has been one of the hardest hit, with its capital city Manama seeing a 51 percent decline this year compared to last. Like many other markets, Bahrain relied heavily on staycations to keep it afloat over the summer.

“Hotels had no other option but to co-operate with all the procedures to limit the pandemic in a short period of time, making it one of the most difficult situations for the hospitality industry in the last 30 years,” said H&J The Experts In Hospitality and Spa chief executive Hameed Al Halwachi.

“Most of the hotels at this stage are trying to concentrate on domestic visitors who want to get away from home and stay at a hotel, maybe for a weekend or more.

“The current occupancy is between five and eight percent and only some of the hotels possibly reach 15 percent over the weekends.”

Since those gruelling summer months, Bahrain has resumed issuing visas on arrival, which has helped hotels bring in additional guests.

Oman

Muscat also saw occupancy drops of 51 percent according to Colliers’ report. Summer months battered the Sultanate, with revenue of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category falling by 51.5 percent to OMR56.11 million ($145.2 million) until the end of June compared to OMR115.75 million ($299.6 million) for the same period last year.

The decision to reimpose a lockdown in October also left many hoteliers reeling.

General manager of the Hormuz Grand Muscat, A Radisson Collection Hotel and Radisson Hotel Group district director for Oman, Panos Panagis said: “We support the decision of the currently imposed lockdown and our immediate priority has been and continues to be the safety of our guests, team members and partners.

“Even though it has immensely impacted the revenues especially in the food & beverage outlets due to limited operating hours, we managed to focus on our in-room dining, wellness and staycation/daycation offerings,” he told Hotelier.

Kuwait and Jordan

Kuwait City recorded occupancy drops of 45 percent in Colliers’ report, with Jordan’s Amman seeing declines of 46 percent.

“Performance in these markets continued to decline in Q3 2020 following the impact of the COVID19. Consequently, this resulted in year-on-year RevPAR declines of between -43 percent to -58 percent amongst the markets.”