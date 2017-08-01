Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi launches Emirati Cuisine Programme

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched the Emirati Cuisine Programme (ECP), a new initiative that will enhance Emirati food offerings in the capital's hotels, raise the profile of local cuisine, and promote Emirati culture and traditions.

The programme, being launched in line with UAE national day, aims to increase the number of local dishes being offered at top hotels through a series of incentives, training courses, and promotions.

As part of the programme, DCT Abu Dhabi will oversee the training of hotel chefs through a series of virtual remote training videos, led by acclaimed Emirati chef Khulood Atiq, to ensure that the food meets the standards of authenticity and quality of true Emirati cuisine.

“Food is an intrinsic part of every culture,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “It can tell the story of a nation and express cultural identity in a way that transcends words. The inspiration to create the ‘Emirati Cuisine Programme’ came from DCT Abu Dhabi’s desire to give visitors the chance to experience the beauty and hospitality of Emirati culture through food.

“Hotels are a crucial consumer touchpoint for any destination, and by making more Emirati food available at hotels, we are aiming to make our cuisine more accessible to visitors, no matter how long or short their stay is.“We have been in touch with several of our hotel partners in the Emirate and observed a high level of enthusiasm amongst them to provide visitors with more authentic Emirati experiences. Up to 50 chefs from hotels across the emirate have expressed interest to be a part of the training series. There is a great appetite for authentic cultural experiences around the world, and we wanted to make sure that Abu Dhabi would be amongst the first destinations to address that desire and give travellers what they are looking for.”

Khaled Alsaadi, the Emirati chef and co-founder of Fae Café, told Caterer Middle East that his country’s cuisine has what it takes to be appreciated all over the world.

He said: “Definitely, our cuisine is full of flavour and has great potential if done right, and for the right audience.

“The best way to ‘elevate’ Emirati cuisine is to understand how to work with the ingredients in each dish, a more refined approach to better utilise them and extract the best flavours out of each one.”

Within its first year, ECP will see several offers taking place across Abu Dhabi to promote Emirati food to residents and visitors. DCT Abu Dhabi will be announcing participating hotels who will be serving new authentic Emirati dishes.