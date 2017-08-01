Dubai hotel occupancy higher than Paris and London

The emirate of Dubai ranks second globally in terms of hotel occupancy right now, behind only Singapore and ahead of both London and Paris.

That is according to The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing’s (DTCM) Director-General Helal Saeed Almarri, citing figures from analytics firm STR.

Almarri was speaking to more than 600 people from across hospitality, travel and leisure in DCTM's first physical stakeholder meeting since the start of the pandemic. Speaking at an outdoor venue at Dubai’s Fitness Village, the tourism head explained how Dubai had seen occupancy rates of 51 percent this September and is more than capable of alluring additional visitors this year.

He briefed partners on various achievements this year which have made Dubai so resilient, including the recent UAE-UK air bridge, the resumption of international tourism in July 9 and the emirate’s range of health and safety measures.

Additionally, he discussed initiatives such as ‘Retire in Dubai’, which is aimed at bringing in new working professionals into Dubai and thus benefitting the tourism sector greatly.

Carried by state news agency WAM, he explained, "We are grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, for his visionary leadership and guidance that has enabled us to efficiently tide over the challenges posed by the pandemic and inspired us to develop innovative initiatives to further enhance our competitiveness as a destination. Dubai’s proactive approach and exceptional cross functional management of the situation, has put us in a first mover position to reopen to global markets as and when they reciprocally open, allowing the city to be ahead of the curve.

"We are greatly encouraged by the pace of the industry’s recovery since the city opened its doors to international tourists almost five months ago. The steady influx of travellers indicates that we are on the right track. We hope to perform even better before the year draws to a close, accelerating momentum as we move towards the full reopening of the sector. This critical period has highlighted the resilience of our ecosystem, especially the hotel industry, which took the lead in reviving domestic tourism and creating a positive perception of the industry."

Helal Almarri added, "A diversified multi-geographic strategy that allows us to react quickly to market changes across source markets combined with the strong economic relief programme put in place by the local and federal governments, as well as the support of our stakeholders have helped the destination remain highly competitive in spite of global challenges. Our constant dialogue with stakeholders and partners, especially in these tough times, allows us to keep them abreast of the latest domestic and global developments. This provides them an opportunity to be aligned with new industry initiatives and take advantage of diverse campaigns and efforts being made to ensure Dubai stays at the forefront of the world’s safest destinations."