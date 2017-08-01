Flydubai lands first scheduled flight In Tel Aviv

Published: 29 November 2020 - 2:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The first scheduled commercial flight operated by flydubai from Dubai International (DXB) landed at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on 26 November at 11:35.

“The creation of these direct air links will support the development of commercial ventures across a number of sectors helping to drive success and prosperity,” said flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith.

Jeyhun Efendi, senior vice president, commercial operations and e-commerce, said: “Since we announced the launch of operations to Tel Aviv we have seen strong demand for services from both Israel and the UAE. We received our first bookings from both tourists and business travellers shortly after the schedule was published. There is opportunity to further grow our double daily service.”

flydubai’s extended codeshare partnership with Emirates offers travellers connections through Dubai’s international hub to 155 destinations between both the Emirates and flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, South Asia and the United States.

The inaugural flight was flown by Captain Patrick Gonzenbach and Emirati First Officer, Abdulla Al Shamsi.

Read the full story on sister website Aviation Business.


